El tráfico marítimo en el Estrecho de Gibraltar mantiene sus rotaciones habituales para la ruta de ferry que conecta el Puerto de Ceuta con el Puerto de Algeciras este martes 16 de diciembre. Las principales operadoras ofrecen múltiples salidas a lo largo del día, con opciones de Fast Ferry (60 minutos) y Ferry (90 minutos), según la programación proporcionada por las navieras.
La jornada de este martes se desarrolla con normalidad en la línea marítima entre Ceuta y la península. Los horarios a continuación recogen las salidas disponibles que operan de forma diaria o «de lunes a viernes», excluyendo aquellas específicas para fin de semana o días festivos, según la planificación actual.
Se recomienda a los viajeros confirmar siempre el horario específico y la disponibilidad con la compañía elegida.
Ruta Ceuta-Algeciras
|Salida
|Compañía
|Buque
|Frecuencia
|6:00
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|Diario
|8:00
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|8:30
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|9:00
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Excepto domingo
|10:30
|ARMAS
|Ferry (90m.)
|Diario
|11:30
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|12:00
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|13:45
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|14:30
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|15:30
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|16:00
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|Diario
|16:30
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Viernes y domingo
|17:30
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|18:30
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|19:30
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|20:30
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|De lunes a viernes
|21:00
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|Sábado y domingo
|21:30
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|22:15
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|22:30
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|0:30
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Sólo noche domingo a lunes
Ruta Algeciras-Ceuta
|Salida
|Compañía
|Buque
|Frecuencia
|7:00
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|7:30
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|7:50
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Excepto domingo
|8:00
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|Diario
|10:00
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|10:30
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|11:30
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|13:00
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|13:30
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|14:00
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|Diario
|15:00
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Viernes y domingo
|16:00
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|17:00
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|18:00
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|18:30
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|De lunes a viernes
|19:00
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|Sábado y domingo
|20:00
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|20:30
|BALEARIA
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|21:00
|ARMAS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Diario
|22:30
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|De lunes a jueves
|23:00
|BALEARIA
|Ferry (90m.)
|Viernes, sábado y domingo
|23:00
|FRS DFDS
|Fast Ferry (60m.)
|Sólo domingo